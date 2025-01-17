DeMar DeRozan News: Hits game-high 33 points

DeRozan accumulated 33 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 victory over the Rockets.

DeRozan led the way for the Kings and came through in the clutch with a couple of key buckets down the stretch. This was the second time he recorded at least 30 points in his last five games, a span in which he's averaging a robust 27.2 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.