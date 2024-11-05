DeMar DeRozan News: Keeps scoring streak alive

DeRozan finished Monday's 111-110 victory over Miami with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes.

DeRozan has adjusted to a new offensive scheme alongside new teammates seamlessly, and the veteran has been playing at a high level ever since he stepped on the court with a Sacramento jersey. He's scored at least 20 points in every game this season while shooting an impressive 52.9 percent from the field.