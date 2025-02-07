Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Leads team in assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 7:00am

DeRozan posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The seven dimes led the Kings, while the 22 points tied Zach LaVIne for the team lead. The three rejections were also a season high for DeRozan. Sacramento's revamped starting five is still gelling, but DeRozan may end up seeing his production get a boost if De'Aaron Fox's distribution duties get spread out -- the veteran forward has recorded seven assists in two of three games since Fox was dealt to San Antonio.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
