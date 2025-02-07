DeMar DeRozan News: Leads team in assists in loss
DeRozan posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The seven dimes led the Kings, while the 22 points tied Zach LaVIne for the team lead. The three rejections were also a season high for DeRozan. Sacramento's revamped starting five is still gelling, but DeRozan may end up seeing his production get a boost if De'Aaron Fox's distribution duties get spread out -- the veteran forward has recorded seven assists in two of three games since Fox was dealt to San Antonio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now