DeMar DeRozan News: Leads team with 26 points

DeRozan racked up 26 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

We saw glimpses of how DeRozan would be utilized in the preseason, but few expected him to outscore De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in the opener. Although the Kings were unable to fend off the late charge by the Timberwolves, the team looked more cohesive with DeRozan on the floor .Sabonis, Fox and Keegan Murray all enjoyed solid performances alongside him, and it's safe to move forward with the assumption that DeRozan will be a consistent top-three scoring option for Sacramento moving forward.