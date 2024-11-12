Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Logs another full stat line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

DeRozan produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to the Spurs.

DeRozan is one of the team's most consistent scorers and has logged only one game under 20 points. Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter have provided occasional support but have been more inconsistent than DeRozan, who keeps churning out big numbers in multiple categories.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
