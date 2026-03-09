DeMar DeRozan News: Not listed on injury report

DeRozan (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

DeRozan was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's win over Chicago due to an illness, though he's set to return to action Tuesday. With the veteran forward returning to the lineup, Daeqwon Plowden will likely revert to a bench role. DeRozan has averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.