DeRozan (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Thursday's regular-season opener against Minnesota.

DeRozan was absent from practice Friday for undisclosed reasons, but he'll be good to go for Sacramento's season opener. The 35-year-old is entering his 16th campaign and averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.8 minutes per game in 2023-24.