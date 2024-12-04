DeMar DeRozan News: Notches 16 points

DeRozan had 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 victory over the Rockets.

This was a quiet performance by DeRozan's standards, as he's had a tremendous season for the Kings. With 17 regular-season appearances under his belt, DeRozan has averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals, putting him on pace for a top-40 finish in nine-category formats.