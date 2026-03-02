DeMar DeRozan News: Playing time fluctuating
DeRozan racked up nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Lakers.
The last-place Kings are starting to take a longer look at some of their young players, which bodes poorly for DeRozan's rest-of-season fantasy outlook. The veteran forward has tallied at least 30 minutes just one time over his last six outings, during which DeRozan has averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.
