DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Playing time fluctuating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:42am

DeRozan racked up nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Lakers.

The last-place Kings are starting to take a longer look at some of their young players, which bodes poorly for DeRozan's rest-of-season fantasy outlook. The veteran forward has tallied at least 30 minutes just one time over his last six outings, during which DeRozan has averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeMar DeRozan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeMar DeRozan See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago