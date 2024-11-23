DeMar DeRozan News: Rough shooting night in return

DeRozan (lower back) tallied 16 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 104-88 loss to the Clippers.

The Kings didn't limit DeRozan's playing time in his return from a three-game absence due to the lower back injury, but the typically efficient forward struggled to find a rhythm both from the field and the free-throw line. In spite of the off night, DeRozan is still converting on 50.7 percent of his field goals and 82.3 percent of his free throws for the season, so fantasy managers shouldn't panic too much about the lack of efficiency in his first game back. He'll get Saturday off to recover before the Kings begin a back-to-back set Sunday versus the Nets.