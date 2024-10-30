DeMar DeRozan News: Scores 20 points Tuesday

DeRozan logged 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 win over the Jazz.

DeRozan finished just two assists away from a double-double, but there's no question his scoring performance was eye-popping -- particularly from the efficiency department. It's only been four games, but DeRozan seems to be integrating quite well into the offense alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The veteran scorer is putting up 23.0 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field, but perhaps the most impressive stat is the fact that he's recorded at least 20 points in each of his four outings.