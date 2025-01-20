Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Scores 24 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

DeRozan contributed 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 victory over Washington.

DeRozan didn't have his best shooting performance and missed all four of his three-point attempts, but he still found a way to clear the 20-point plateau. This was his sixth straight game with 20 or more points, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in that span.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
