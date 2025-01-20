DeMar DeRozan News: Scores 24 points Sunday

DeRozan contributed 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 victory over Washington.

DeRozan didn't have his best shooting performance and missed all four of his three-point attempts, but he still found a way to clear the 20-point plateau. This was his sixth straight game with 20 or more points, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in that span.