DeMar DeRozan News: Scores 24 points Sunday
DeRozan contributed 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 victory over Washington.
DeRozan didn't have his best shooting performance and missed all four of his three-point attempts, but he still found a way to clear the 20-point plateau. This was his sixth straight game with 20 or more points, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now