DeMar DeRozan News: Scores team-high 26 points
DeRozan accumulated 26 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies.
DeRozan didn't have his best performance from an efficiency perspective, but he still led the Kings in scoring in what turned out to be a tight loss. DeRozan has adjusted well into the Kings' offensive scheme and he's been hitting the 20-point mark regularly, doing so in three of his last four contests and in 13 of his 18 appearances in the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now