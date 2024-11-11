DeMar DeRozan News: Season-high 34 points in win

DeRozan produced 34 points (14-25 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime win over the Suns.

DeRozan led all scorers with a season-high 34 points, bouncing back after finishing with a season-low 13 points during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Clippers. The veteran's transition to life in Sacramento has appeared seamless, as he's averaging 25.2 points on 53/38/86 shooting splits while the Kings are off to a 6-4 start.