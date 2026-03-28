DeMar DeRozan News: Team-high 22 points in loss
DeRozan finished Saturday's 123-113 loss to Atlanta with 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes.
Saturday marked the second game in a row that DeRozan led the Kings in scoring while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The veteran forward is averaging 18.5 points per game this season, which is his lowest mark since the 2012-13 season with the Raptors (18.1 points per game), though he's connecting on 49.5 percent of his field-goal attempts.
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