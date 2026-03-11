DeMar DeRozan News: Tepid results in victory

DeRozan recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over Indiana.

Although there was no official announcement about a minute restriction, DeRozan returned to action and played only 24 minutes after a one-game absence. He connected on just four of his 13 shot attempts and appeared a step slow, which is likely due to lingering effects of his recent illness.