Deni Avdija Injury: Added to injury report

Avdija is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to lower back soreness.

Avdija is a late addition to the Trail Blazers' injury report due to back soreness, putting him at risk of missing his first game of the season. The 23-year-old is fresh off his best performance of the campaign, tallying 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes. If he can't play, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker and Robert Williams could see more minutes.