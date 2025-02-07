Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija Injury: Dealing with sprained right hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Avdija (hand) is questionable to play Saturday against the Timberwolves.

Avdija played just 18 minutes in Thursday's 108-102 win over the Trail Blazers and finished with nine points and four rebounds. Part of that may have been due to his hand injury, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest. Shaedon Sharpe could be inserted into the Trail Blazers' starting lineup if Avdija is not cleared to play.

