Deni Avdija Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Avdija is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets due to lower-back injury management.
Avdija is expected to miss a sixth consecutive contest Friday. The star forward's likely absence Friday should allow Scoot Henderson to claim a more sizable role, whether it be as a starter or a reserve.
