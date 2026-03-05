Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Avdija is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets due to lower-back injury management.

Avdija is expected to miss a sixth consecutive contest Friday. The star forward's likely absence Friday should allow Scoot Henderson to claim a more sizable role, whether it be as a starter or a reserve.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
