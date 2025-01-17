Deni Avdija Injury: Doubtful with ankle sprain

Avdija (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija appears likely to miss a third consecutive game Saturday with an ankle sprain, and he may have a tough time getting healthy in time for the second leg of Portland's back-to-back Sunday against the Bulls. 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson has started the past two contests for the Trail Blazers in Avdija's stead, and he's lining up to do so once more against Houston.