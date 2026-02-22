Deni Avdija Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Avdija headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Suns after appearing to tweak his back, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Avdija, who came into the game nursing a back injury, appeared to aggravate the injury less than a minute into the game before exiting for the locker room. If he is unable to return, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko could see extra minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More