Deni Avdija Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Avdija headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Suns after appearing to tweak his back, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Avdija, who came into the game nursing a back injury, appeared to aggravate the injury less than a minute into the game before exiting for the locker room. If he is unable to return, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko could see extra minutes.