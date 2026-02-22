Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Avdija headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Suns after appearing to tweak his back, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Avdija, who came into the game nursing a back injury, appeared to aggravate the injury less than a minute into the game before exiting for the locker room. If he is unable to return, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko could see extra minutes.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago