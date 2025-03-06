Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Avdija (quadricep) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Avdija previously missed last Friday's win over the Nets due to the left quad contusion, and he aggravated the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. If the 24-year-old forward is sidelined Friday, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

