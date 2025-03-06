Deni Avdija Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC
Avdija (quadricep) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Avdija previously missed last Friday's win over the Nets due to the left quad contusion, and he aggravated the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. If the 24-year-old forward is sidelined Friday, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now