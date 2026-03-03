Deni Avdija Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Avdija (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Avdija is still managing a lower-back injury and is in danger of missing a fifth consecutive contest. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Sidy Cissoko and Vit Krejci would be candidates to see increased minutes, especially if Kris Murray (illness) is downgraded from questionable to out.
