Deni Avdija Injury: Iffy to face Utah on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Avdija (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Avdija is in jeopardy of missing his second straight outing due to a sprained right thumb. If the 24-year-old forward remains on the shelf, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Avdija has averaged 30.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.

