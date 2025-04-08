Deni Avdija Injury: Iffy to face Utah on Wednesday

Avdija (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Avdija is in jeopardy of missing his second straight outing due to a sprained right thumb. If the 24-year-old forward remains on the shelf, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Avdija has averaged 30.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.