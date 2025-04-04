Deni Avdija Injury: Late addition to report Friday

Avdija (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Avdija was a late addition to the injury report and could miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to right thumb soreness. The 24-year-old forward has been spectacular of late, averaging 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 35.8 minutes per game in his last 10 outings. If Avdija is sidelined against Chicago, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time.