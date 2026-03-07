Deni Avdija Injury: Listed as questionable
Avdija (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
After missing the past seven games for Portland, Avdija is trending in the right direction and is officially day-to-day. If he does get the green light to return from his lingering back injury, it's possible he faces restrictions in his first game back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More