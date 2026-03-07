Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Avdija (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

After missing the past seven games for Portland, Avdija is trending in the right direction and is officially day-to-day. If he does get the green light to return from his lingering back injury, it's possible he faces restrictions in his first game back.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
