Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

It'll be the third missed game in a row for Avdija as he continues to manage a lower-back injury, and his next chance to play will be the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set against the Hawks on Sunday. Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko (illness) and Jerami Grant should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Avdija is sidelined.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
