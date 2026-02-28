Deni Avdija Injury: Not playing Saturday
Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
It'll be the third missed game in a row for Avdija as he continues to manage a lower-back injury, and his next chance to play will be the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set against the Hawks on Sunday. Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko (illness) and Jerami Grant should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Avdija is sidelined.
