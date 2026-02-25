Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:12pm

Avdija (back) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Chicago.

Thursday will mark Avdija's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle will continue to pick up the slack in Avdija's absence.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
