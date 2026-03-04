Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Memphis.

Avdija is set to miss his fifth straight game, although head coach Tiago Splitter did say during a recent interview that Avdija was getting close, so maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's game in Houston. Sidy Cissoko and Vit Krejci will continue divvying up Avdija's minutes and Jerami Grant will see an uptick in usage.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
