Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:31pm

Avdija (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

There is no surprise here, as Avdija was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. He'll be sidelined for a third straight game, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Bulls. Meanwhile, Jerami Grant (face) remains questionable on the injury report.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
