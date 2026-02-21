Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Avdija is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Phoenix due to lower-back injury management.

Avdija has been dealing with a lingering back injury since mid-January and could be held out of Sunday's contest. If he's ultimately ruled out, Sidy Cissoko and Kris Murray would be candidates for increased playing time. Avdija has appeared in just three outings this month, during which he has averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per tilt.