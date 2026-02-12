Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:22pm

Avdija is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to lower-back injury management.

The Trail Blazers are considering giving the All-Star forward load management for the final contest prior to the All-Star break. Sidy Cissoko and Vit Krejci would be candidates for an expanded role in the event that Avdija sits out Thursday.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
