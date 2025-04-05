Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 5:22pm

Avdija is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a right thumb sprain.

Avdija is coming off one of his best outings of the season Friday after notching 37 points in a 118-113 loss to the Bulls, and the forward, who's been one of the best players for Portland all season long, has recorded at least 30 points in three of his last four games. The questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
