Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Avdija is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a right thumb sprain.

Avdija is coming off one of his best outings of the season Friday after notching 37 points in a 118-113 loss to the Bulls, and the forward, who's been one of the best players for Portland all season long, has recorded at least 30 points in three of his last four games. The questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff.