Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:12pm

Avdija is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a left quad injury.

Losing Avdija would be a massive blow for the Trail Blazers, as he's been one of the best players for them throughout the campaign. If he doesn't return Wednesday, expect Shaedon Sharpe, Dalano Banton and Kris Murray to potentially see more minutes off the bench.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
