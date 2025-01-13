Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 5:43pm

Avdija (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

This would be a tough blow for the Blazers if Avdija sits out for the first time this season with an ankle sprain, as he's started in eight consecutive games and averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.8 minutes during this period. With Jerami Grant (face) still out against Brooklyn, Kris Murray would figure to be the next man up for Portland as a potential starter.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
