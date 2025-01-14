Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out against Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 5:38pm

Avdija (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Avdija will miss his first game of the season Tuesday, and his next chance to return from an ankle sprain arrives in Thursday's tilt against the Clippers. With Jerami Grant (face) also out against Brooklyn, Kris Murray appears to be in line for an expanded role, and the Blazers should lean heavily on Toumani Camara from the first unit.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now