Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Avdija is still managing a lower-back injury and will miss a fourth straight game Sunday. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against Memphis. With the star forward sidelined, Kris Murray, Vit Krejci and Sidy Cissoko (illness) are candidates for increased playing time.
