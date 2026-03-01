Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 10:18am

Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Avdija is still managing a lower-back injury and will miss a fourth straight game Sunday. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against Memphis. With the star forward sidelined, Kris Murray, Vit Krejci and Sidy Cissoko (illness) are candidates for increased playing time.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
