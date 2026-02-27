Deni Avdija Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Avdija (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Avdija is likely to miss a third consecutive contest while managing a lower-back injury. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out for the front end of this back-to-back set, Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Jerami Grant would likely continue to soak up additional minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in MarchYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More