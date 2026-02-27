Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:17pm

Avdija (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Avdija is likely to miss a third consecutive contest while managing a lower-back injury. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out for the front end of this back-to-back set, Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Jerami Grant would likely continue to soak up additional minutes.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
