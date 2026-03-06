Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Avdija will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a back injury. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Pacers, though the Trail Blazers have not provided a clear timeline for Avdija's return.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
