Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play Friday
Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Avdija will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a back injury. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Pacers, though the Trail Blazers have not provided a clear timeline for Avdija's return.
