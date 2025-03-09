Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Avdija (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija will miss a second consecutive game due to a left quad contusion, and his next opportunity to see the floor will be Monday against the Warriors. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker (hand) should continue to see more playing time off the bench due to the absence of Avdija.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
