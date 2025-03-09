Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Detroit

Avdija (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija will miss a second consecutive game due to a left quad contusion, and his next opportunity to see the floor will be Monday against the Warriors. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker (hand) should continue to see more playing time off the bench due to the absence of Avdija.