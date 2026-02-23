Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Avdija aggravated a nagging back injury in Sunday's contest, exiting less than a minute into the game, and he'll be sidelined Tuesday as a result. In his absence, Sidy Cissoko is a strong candidate to slide into the starting five. Avdija's next opportunity to return will come Thursday against Chicago.
