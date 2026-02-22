Deni Avdija Injury: Won't return Sunday
Avdija (back) won't return to Sunday's game against the Suns.
Avdija aggravated a preexisting back injury less than a minute into Sunday's game and will not return. Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko are candidates for increased minutes with Avdija sidelined. His status for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves is now in question.
