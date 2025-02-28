Deni Avdija Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Avdija (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Avdija sustained the left quad contusion during Wednesday's win over the Wizards and did not return. The 24-year-old will miss his first outing since Jan. 18 on Friday, marking just his fourth absence of the season. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray are slated to start with Avdija and Jerami Grant (knee) both sidelined.