Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:19pm

Avdija (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Avdija sustained the left quad contusion during Wednesday's win over the Wizards and did not return. The 24-year-old will miss his first outing since Jan. 18 on Friday, marking just his fourth absence of the season. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray are slated to start with Avdija and Jerami Grant (knee) both sidelined.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
