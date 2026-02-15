Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Available for All-Star weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:28am

Avdija (back) will play for Team World on Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Avdija missed Portland's win over the Jazz on Thursday due to injury management in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though he's set to make his first career All-Star appearance Sunday. Assuming he makes it through Sunday's exhibition without incident, Avdija should be good to go for the Trail Blazers' next game Friday versus the Nuggets.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
