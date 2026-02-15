Deni Avdija News: Available for All-Star weekend
Avdija (back) will play for Team World on Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
Avdija missed Portland's win over the Jazz on Thursday due to injury management in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though he's set to make his first career All-Star appearance Sunday. Assuming he makes it through Sunday's exhibition without incident, Avdija should be good to go for the Trail Blazers' next game Friday versus the Nuggets.
