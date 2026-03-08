Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Avdija (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Avdija has effectively missed the last seven games due to a back injury, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Coach Tiago Splitter stated pregame that the team will proceed cautiously with Avdija, so he figures to be monitored closely, likely playing on a minutes restriction.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago