Deni Avdija News: Available Sunday
Avdija (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Avdija has effectively missed the last seven games due to a back injury, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Coach Tiago Splitter stated pregame that the team will proceed cautiously with Avdija, so he figures to be monitored closely, likely playing on a minutes restriction.
