Deni Avdija News: Available to play
Avdija (back) is available for Sunday's game in Phoenix.
Avdija will push through the pain with the back issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. Portland's All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.2 triples per game this season.
