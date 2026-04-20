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Deni Avdija News: Big double-double in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:04am

Avdija recorded 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 25-year-old forward did everything he could to lead the Blazers to an upset, but only three of his teammates even scored in double digits. Avdija was on a tear to close out the regular season as well, and he's scored at least 25 points in eight straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 assists, 7.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals during that stretch while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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