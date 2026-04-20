Deni Avdija News: Big double-double in Game 1 loss
Avdija recorded 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The 25-year-old forward did everything he could to lead the Blazers to an upset, but only three of his teammates even scored in double digits. Avdija was on a tear to close out the regular season as well, and he's scored at least 25 points in eight straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 assists, 7.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals during that stretch while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 192 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 146 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 146 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 146 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More