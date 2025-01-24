Deni Avdija News: Busy night at foul line Friday

Avdija registered 18 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 102-97 victory over the Hornets.

Avdija's four steals set a new season-high figure Friday, and he also aggressively targeted a short-handed Hornets team with a season-high 14 free-throw attempts. It was another solid all-around effort for the versatile forward, who has averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 threes across his last 10 outings. After being moved to a reserve role due to some early-season struggles, Avdija has started 12 consecutive games for the Trail Blazers and appears to be locked into a role with the first unit at the moment.