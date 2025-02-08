Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Avdija (hand) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Avdija has shaken off a questionable tag and will suit up for a 12th straight game. Over his last 11 appearances, Avdija has averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. However, over his last two appearances, Avdija has totaled only 15 points, eight boards and one dime in 31 minutes while committing seven turnovers.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
