Deni Avdija News: Comes close to double-double

Avdija produced 25 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Avdija endured a rough stretch in the weeks before and after the All-Star break, but now he seems to have finally recovered from a nagging back injury, and the numbers back him up. The All-Star forward has scored at least 22 points in four of his last six games -- and at least 25 points in three of his last four. With the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, Avdija is getting hot at the perfect time. Since returning to the lineup March 8 against the Pacers, he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in seven contests.